Two suspects, aged 23 and 29, were arrested after allegedly shooting a security guard at a school in Hazyview, Mpumalanga.
The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday. The two were nabbed at a tavern in Shabalala the following day.
Police said three armed suspects stormed into a high school in Sand River near Hazyview.
“They reportedly found a security guard on duty and held him up at gunpoint and demanded his firearm. When the guard informed his assailants he was not in possession of a firearm, they shot him. Nothing was stolen from the school during this incident,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson.
The matter was reported to the authorities and the guard was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Police in Hazyview began an investigation into attempted murder and received a tip-off from members of the community on the whereabouts of two of the alleged three suspects.
The suspects attempted to shoot the police during their arrest, Mohlala said.
Both suspects were shot and injured. A firearm and ammunition were confiscated. The firearm's serial number was filed off. The suspects are under police guard in hospital and will appear in court soon.
Police are still searching for a third suspect.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will conduct an investigation into the shooting of the two suspects.
School security guard shot during robbery in Hazyview
Image: iStock
