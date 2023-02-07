South Africa

School security guard shot during robbery in Hazyview

07 February 2023 - 08:03
Two suspects, aged 23 and 29 were arrested after allegedly shooting a security guard on duty at a certain School in Hazyview. File photo.
Two suspects, aged 23 and 29 were arrested after allegedly shooting a security guard on duty at a certain School in Hazyview. File photo.
Image: iStock

Two suspects, aged 23 and 29, were arrested after allegedly shooting a security guard at a school in Hazyview, Mpumalanga.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday. The two were nabbed at a tavern in Shabalala the following day.

Police said three armed suspects stormed into a high school in Sand River near Hazyview.

“They reportedly found a security guard on duty and held him up at gunpoint and demanded his firearm. When the guard informed his assailants he was not in possession of a firearm, they shot him. Nothing was stolen from the school during this incident,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson.

The matter was reported to the authorities and the guard was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police in Hazyview began an investigation into attempted murder and received a tip-off from members of the community on the whereabouts of two of the alleged three suspects.

The suspects attempted to shoot the police during their arrest, Mohlala said.

Both suspects were shot and injured. A firearm and ammunition were confiscated. The firearm's serial number was filed off. The suspects are under police guard in hospital and will appear in court soon.

Police are still searching for a third suspect.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will conduct an investigation into the shooting of the two suspects.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Criminals fear nothing: Experts warn mass killings could continue if illegal gun trade is not addressed

More lives could be lost in mass shootings if the police service’s capacity and efforts to eliminate the illegal gun trade are not strengthened, ...
News
18 hours ago

Teen tries to save granny as 14 are killed in four attacks in Eastern Cape

A teenager has been hailed as a hero for his valiant attempts to save his relatives from armed attackers.
News
3 days ago

Ten killed as two rural Eastern Cape villages come under attack

Ten people were shot dead in two villages in the Bhityi area, near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday night.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  4. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  5. Citizens speak: Mr President, stop the load-shedding News

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...