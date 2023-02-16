Child’s health worsens, parents’ finances dwindle as Tiger Brands listeriosis case drags on
The parents of 'Baby T', who contracted the infection in her mother's womb, have had to sell their home as medical expenses mount
16 February 2023 - 21:48
She had a very rough start, having contracted listeriosis in her mother’s womb in 2017, but in recent years, “Baby T” appeared to have triumphed and was thriving at preschool. Until a recent, devastating setback...
Child’s health worsens, parents’ finances dwindle as Tiger Brands listeriosis case drags on
The parents of 'Baby T', who contracted the infection in her mother's womb, have had to sell their home as medical expenses mount
She had a very rough start, having contracted listeriosis in her mother’s womb in 2017, but in recent years, “Baby T” appeared to have triumphed and was thriving at preschool. Until a recent, devastating setback...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos