Child’s health worsens, parents’ finances dwindle as Tiger Brands listeriosis case drags on

The parents of 'Baby T', who contracted the infection in her mother's womb, have had to sell their home as medical expenses mount

16 February 2023 - 21:48
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

She had a very rough start, having contracted listeriosis in her mother’s womb in 2017, but in recent years, “Baby T” appeared to have triumphed and was thriving at preschool. Until a recent, devastating setback...

