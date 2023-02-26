KZN man allegedly manufactures spirit alcohol in his backyard
The biggest danger with counterfeits is the alleged use of methanol as opposed to the ethanol used by legal producers
26 February 2023 - 19:26 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
A KwaZulu-Natal man, who is allegedly manufacturing spirit alcohol in his Umlazi house, was arrested with more than 127,000 alcohol bottle caps at King Shaka International Airport...
KZN man allegedly manufactures spirit alcohol in his backyard
The biggest danger with counterfeits is the alleged use of methanol as opposed to the ethanol used by legal producers
A KwaZulu-Natal man, who is allegedly manufacturing spirit alcohol in his Umlazi house, was arrested with more than 127,000 alcohol bottle caps at King Shaka International Airport...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos