News

KZN man allegedly manufactures spirit alcohol in his backyard

The biggest danger with counterfeits is the alleged use of methanol as opposed to the ethanol used by legal producers

26 February 2023 - 19:26 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo

A KwaZulu-Natal man, who is allegedly manufacturing spirit alcohol in his Umlazi house, was arrested with more than 127,000 alcohol bottle caps at King Shaka International Airport...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Lab ‘failed to do key toxicity test’ in tavern deaths News
  2. Overcomers: no pandemic, riots or floods could hold these South Africans back News
  3. Mom turns illegal shebeen into licensed pizza eatery offering 'House Arrest' ... South Africa
  4. Alcohol industry continues efforts to reach pre-Covid highs: spirit producer South Africa
  5. Umlazi hitmen sentenced to life, but victims’ families have little to celebrate News

Most read

  1. Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele ... News
  2. Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ... News
  3. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News
  4. Moti lawyers question whether Van Niekerk is in protective custody News
  5. Child sex trial hears how Ackerman and Kennedy were caught News

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses