Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore scheme
Affidavits and financial statements show how Diplomat Distributors allegedly disguised profits as ‘management fees’ and ‘computer maintenance services’
27 February 2023 - 20:41
A legal battle between SA shareholders and managers of global food distribution giant Diplomat Distributors 1968 (DD) appears to show how the Israeli-owned company allegedly shifted R199m in profits offshore, allegedly to dodge the long arm of Sars...
Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore scheme
Affidavits and financial statements show how Diplomat Distributors allegedly disguised profits as ‘management fees’ and ‘computer maintenance services’
A legal battle between SA shareholders and managers of global food distribution giant Diplomat Distributors 1968 (DD) appears to show how the Israeli-owned company allegedly shifted R199m in profits offshore, allegedly to dodge the long arm of Sars...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos