News

Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore scheme

Affidavits and financial statements show how Diplomat Distributors allegedly disguised profits as ‘management fees’ and ‘computer maintenance services’

27 February 2023 - 20:41
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter

A legal battle between SA shareholders and managers of global food distribution giant Diplomat Distributors 1968 (DD) appears to show how the Israeli-owned company allegedly shifted R199m in profits offshore, allegedly to dodge the long arm of Sars...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Corruption in South Africa: new book lifts the lid on who profits - and their ... South Africa
  2. NEWSMAKER | Bain ban must stay until they make full disclosure, says Sars chief Business Times
  3. Sars turnaround bears fruit Business Times
  4. Hungry to get tax dodgers in dock Business Times

Most read

  1. KZN man allegedly manufactures spirit alcohol in his backyard News
  2. Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele ... News
  3. 'We are feeling unsafe, cases are getting quashed': Fort Hare leadership to ... News
  4. Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ... News
  5. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay