Sars turnaround bears fruit

SA's public purse is already reaping the benefit of the tax authority's turnaround efforts over the past couple of years, with improved compliance contributing "north of R100bn" to the tax take in the current fiscal year, says South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter.



And he sees scope to improve tax collections even further now that he's been granted extra funding from Wednesday's budget to invest in the specialised skills, technology and data analysis needed to find and close the compliance gaps...