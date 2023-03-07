News

R98m tug project hailed as boom for province flounders instead with no end in sight

The project was expected to help revitalise Nelson Mandela Bay’s boat building sector

07 March 2023 - 21:04 By Bobby Jordan and Aron Hyman

A tug building project that first went out to tender in 2014, promising to ignite the Eastern Cape maritime economy, is floundering years later and vessel is still marooned on land...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after ... News
  2. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News
  3. Teacher who stole exam question and answer paper loses bid to be reinstated News
  4. Food Lover’s Market features tops for consumers feeling the pinch News
  5. Evidence by first witness expected in Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial News

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low