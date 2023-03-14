Retired judges should not be subject to JSC disciplinary process, high court hears
Counsel for judges on arms deal inquiry panel tells court the idea of judges being appointed for life is ‘just a slogan’
14 March 2023 - 17:50 By FRANNY RABKIN
The idea that judges are appointed for life is “just a slogan”, said Ishmael Semenya SC in court on Tuesday, arguing that retired judges should not be subject to the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) disciplinary regime when facing misconduct complaints. ..
