South Africa

Judge Makhubele: 5 things you need to know about the judicial conduct tribunal

22 February 2023 - 12:21
Judge Tintswalo Makhubele is accused by #UniteBehind of violating the judicial code of conduct. File Photo.
Judge Tintswalo Makhubele is accused by #UniteBehind of violating the judicial code of conduct. File Photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele.

Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele, a former board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), faces a misconduct investigation by the judicial conduct tribunal which could lead to her impeachment.

Makhubele has been accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by serving as a judge of the high court while being Prasa chairperson. 

Here are five things you need to know about Makhubele's case:

#UniteBehind files a complaint

Makhubele made headlines in 2019 when civil organisation #UniteBehind filed a complaint against her with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). 

According to the complaint, Makhubele was nominated by the JSC for appointment as a judge of the Gauteng High Court on October 4 2017. On October 17, she was appointed Prasa chairperson, with a start date of January 1 2018. 

On November 2, former president Jacob Zuma appointed Makhubele as a judge, with a start date of January 1 2018.

After the announcement, #UniteBehind raised concerns with the JSC about the conflict of interest the two positions would pose and questioned the rationality of appointing her to the chairperson position after her nomination for the high court.

High Court judge accused of “impeachable conduct”

#UniteBehind has lodged a complaint against Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele with the JSC
News
4 years ago

Alleged racial bias

At the height of the complaint, Makhubele questioned whether she was targeted because she is a black woman. 

She lodged a complaint with the Judicial Conduct Committee against judge Neil Tuchten for “defamatory statements and unwarranted criticism” after he wrote in a judgment she ought not to undertake judicial duties until she clears her name.

“I am sorry to say that I must say something about the conduct of judge Makhubele as evidenced by these papers,” wrote Tuchten. “There are questions which demand answers.”

Makhubele suggested Tuchten's judgment against her was affected by racial bias. 

She wrote in her complaint: “Why did judge Tuchten single me out? Is it because I am a woman? A black woman? The others are white males.”

Is it because I'm a black woman? - judge vs judge in defamation claim

Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele has lodged a complaint with the judicial conduct committee against Judge Neil Tuchten for "defamatory statements and ...
News
3 years ago

No-show at state capture inquiry

In 2020, Makhubele was a no-show at the state capture inquiry after she was expected to give evidence relating to allegations of corruption at Prasa. 

Makhubele sent her legal counsel, advocate Gift Shakoane, to request a postponement. 

Shakoane made representations to then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo in a letter citing several reasons for his client not appearing.

He said Makhubele had not been alerted when evidence against her was to be delivered to the inquiry by a witnesses, advocate Francois Botes.

Judge implicated in Prasa 'corruption' a no-show at state capture inquiry

Judge Tintswalo Makhubele who was expected to give evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa ...
Politics
2 years ago

Denying wrongdoing

After months of silence and four postponement requests, Makhubele appeared before the state capture commission and denied wrongdoing when she chaired Prasa in 2017 and 2018.

“I’m going to deny everything. I’m going to show you I’m never one that takes short cuts,” she said.

Makhubele told the commission it was not true she showed special interest in Siyaya,  owned by Makhensa Mabunda, or that it was the first issue she raised when she arrived at Prasa.

Mabunda was politically connected to Prasa’s former and allegedly corrupt CEO Lucky Montana and Siyaya had almost R1bn worth of contracts with Prasa.

‘I’m going to deny everything’: Judge tells Zondo she did nothing wrong at Prasa

After five months of obdurate silence and four postponement requests, judge Nana Makhubele finally testified at the state capture commission this ...
News
2 years ago

'She was not a judge while acting as Prasa chair'

This week, Makhubele’s counsel Vincent Maleka denied she was a judge while Prasa chairperson.

According to Maleka, Makhubele assumed her role as Prasa board chair in October 2017 and, at the time, there was no appointment letter that Makhubele had received from the high court. He said Makhubele never regarded herself as a judge of the high court until she started her official duties in June 2018.  

However, judge president of the Gauteng High Court Dunstan Mlambo, in his testimony, said Makhubele, by the end of March 2018, was ready to submit forms to start getting a salary as a judge. 

He said she wanted to resume her duties but he could not allow her to as they were still waiting for a deferral letter with Makhubele's new appointment date.

Mlambo said Makhubele was secretive about her appointment as interim board chair of Prasa.

“I voiced my disappointment that she knew from October she had been recommended for permanent judicial office but went on to take this other role.

“My biggest disappointment was there were cases involving alleged corruption at Prasa at that court. I asked her how she could join an organisation [in such circumstances] and felt [it was not good],” Mlambo said. 

The hearing will continue on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Makhubele's counsel says she wasn't a judge while acting as Prasa chair

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo says Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele rendered herself unsuitable for her post by joining a ...
News
19 hours ago

JSC tribunal hears judge Makhubele 'was secretive about her Prasa job'

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing against Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele on Tuesday heard how secretive she was about her ...
News
21 hours ago

Mbalula won't challenge court over Prasa CEO appointment, says no time to waste in fixing the agency

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has thrown in the towel in his fight to keep Bongisizwe Mpondo as the acting group CEO and accounting authority of ...
Politics
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa
  3. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  5. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...