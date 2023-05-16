News

Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes

Unisa paid R285,000 for VC’s sheer curtains and R8,000 for training on how to use a vacuum cleaner, damning report finds

16 May 2023 - 21:06
Prega Govender Journalist

The University of South Africa (Unisa) splashed out more than R285,000 on curtains for vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula’s official residence, while an outside company, appointed later to compare prices, came up with a quote of R20,630. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Nzimande launches new probe into Unisa scandal News
  2. Unisa: 'Deliberate and systematic plan to establish corrupt network resulting ... News
  3. Unisa leaders accused of corruption, abuse of power News

Most read

  1. Driver in deadly N2 bus crash that killed six complained of fatigue News
  2. Stranded SA cadet pilot still has options, say British universities News
  3. Zimbabwe gives presidential pardon to prisoners as it tries to empty its jails News
  4. Pityana scores victory in preliminary skirmish with Absa News
  5. Rape-accused teacher who impregnated grade 11 pupil kicked out of his job News

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...