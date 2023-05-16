Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes
Unisa paid R285,000 for VC’s sheer curtains and R8,000 for training on how to use a vacuum cleaner, damning report finds
16 May 2023 - 21:06
The University of South Africa (Unisa) splashed out more than R285,000 on curtains for vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula’s official residence, while an outside company, appointed later to compare prices, came up with a quote of R20,630. ..
