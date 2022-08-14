Nzimande launches new probe into Unisa scandal
Independent assessor appointed to look into allegations of misconduct and mismanagement
14 August 2022 - 00:00
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has appointed an independent assessor to probe allegations of misconduct and mismanagement against Unisa and its vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula...
