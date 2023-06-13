Slain Centurion businessman was attacked at ‘holy’ river
The businessman who went missing before being found dead was first robbed before being killed
13 June 2023 - 21:06
Centurion businessman and father of two Peter Motshweni, who went missing before he was found dead, was attacked near a river used by community members for cleansing...
Slain Centurion businessman was attacked at ‘holy’ river
The businessman who went missing before being found dead was first robbed before being killed
Centurion businessman and father of two Peter Motshweni, who went missing before he was found dead, was attacked near a river used by community members for cleansing...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos