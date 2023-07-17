Sex Expo posters are not pornography, regulator tells bummed-out Capetonians

Advertising Regulatory Board finds that bare bum image is not degrading to women or harmful to children

Formal complaints by at least 13 disgruntled people against large street posters displaying a woman’s bottom on adverts for Cape Town’s recent Sex Expo have been dismissed and the advertising found not to be mentally, morally, physically or emotionally damaging to those exposed to it. ..