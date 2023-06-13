The advertiser said the image needed to be viewed in the context of De Klerk having gained notoriety in 2019 after South Africa’s Rugby World Cup victory, and the advertising merely sought to leverage the light-hearted memory of De Klerk meeting the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, after the team won the cup. At the time, De Klerk and other players were wearing South African flag underpants.
TimesLIVE
Faf makes a comeback in his notorious Speedo
Advertising authority scraps complaints against De Klerk’s private parts on display
Image: ARB complaint
For the second time, images of rugby hero Faf de Klerk wearing nothing more than his renowned South African flag Speedo and a sports watch have ruffled feathers and generated formal complaints.
Once again, the controversial advertising footage has been found inoffensive and not in contravention with the advertising code of practice.
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) was contacted by complainants William Greyvenstein and Catherine Lloyd who took issue with Budget Insurance television advertising appearing on DStv during its rugby broadcasts.
According to the ARB, the advert appears for 10 seconds and features a clear image of De Klerk standing bare-chested in his Speedo emblazoned with the flag standing patriotically with his clenched left fist against his heart.
The two complaints said they found the image to be “distasteful” and it caused them “discomfort while watching rugby with friends and family”. Both Greyvenstein and Lloyd said they did not feel the image was fitting to promote the Budget Insurance brand. They said De Klerk’s “ private parts are clearly visible”, which is “inappropriate and off-putting”.
Budget countered that De Klerk wearing a Speedo with the South African flag cannot reasonably be regarded as offensive in an open and democratic society. It noted there are many examples of other sports personalities wearing Speedos and people are permitted to wear them on public beaches, further demonstrating such attire is not regarded as offensive.
‘It’s Faf in a Speedo, not Jesus on a cross,’ says advertising body
The advertiser said the image needed to be viewed in the context of De Klerk having gained notoriety in 2019 after South Africa’s Rugby World Cup victory, and the advertising merely sought to leverage the light-hearted memory of De Klerk meeting the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, after the team won the cup. At the time, De Klerk and other players were wearing South African flag underpants.
“There was no intention to offend or promote any sexually inappropriate behaviour. Admittedly, people have varying levels of tolerance for such outfits. However, the fact that such clothing upsets a few people cannot justify the removal of this advertising,” Budget Insurance responded.
The ARB directorate applied the Code of Advertising Practice, which states “advertising must not offend against good taste, decency or sectoral values unless it is reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society”. It also should not cause serious, widespread or sectoral offence, but that even if it is offensive to some viewers, it should not necessarily be banned because of a few objections.
“The directorate is mandated to determine whether advertising is offensive by considering how the average, reasonable South African citizen is likely to interpret or perceive the relevant advertising material”, said the ARB, noting the image is shown in homes all over the country regardless of whether viewers are at the beach or wear similar swimming attire.
“It is also acknowledged the Speedo is, by nature, a relatively revealing outfit, and some people might be uncomfortable wearing such clothing in public. However, this is not the only factor that needs consideration. In the first place, whether people approve or not, men in Speedos can be seen at any beach or public swimming pool. It is not a socially unacceptable sight in the correct context.”
The ARB found “offence, by its very nature, is subjective” and the average, reasonable person would not find the image offensive.
The complaints were dismissed and the commercials will continue to flight.
TimesLIVE
