Mayor Mavundla wants KZN municipality to handle its own water and sanitation services
The mayor promises to accelerate maintenance for the ageing infrastructure and borehole repairs
19 July 2023 - 21:10
Newly elected mayor of Umvoti local municipality Philani Mavundla has asked the provincial government for permission to provide its own water and sanitation services because residents are being failed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.