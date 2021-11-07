Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party
Property tycoon Philani Mavundla’s Abantu Batho Congress has won seven seats
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Ten years after he won the mayoral chain of KwaZulu-Natal’s Umvoti municipality, property tycoon Philani “PG” Mavundla has got a second shot at power.
Mavundla contested his first election as president of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) which this week won seven seats in the council he used to lead as mayor in 2011...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.