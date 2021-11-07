Politics

Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party

Property tycoon Philani Mavundla’s Abantu Batho Congress has won seven seats

07 November 2021 - 00:00

Ten years after he won the mayoral chain of KwaZulu-Natal’s Umvoti municipality, property tycoon Philani “PG” Mavundla has got a second shot at power.

Mavundla contested his first election as president of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) which this week won seven seats in the council he used to lead as mayor in 2011...

