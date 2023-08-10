The cabinet has welcomed the arrests of more than 194 “illegal miners” in Johannesburg, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.
Cabinet welcomes arrests of illegal miners in Riverlea
The cabinet has welcomed the arrests of more than 194 “illegal miners” in Johannesburg, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.
The suspects were nabbed in Riverlea by a special police unit, supported by the military.
“Cabinet commended the arrest of over 194 suspects over illegal mining activities and directed law-enforcement agencies to urgently clamp down on this and other serious crimes in the country,” she said.
The department of mineral resources & energy has committed to close all derelict open shafts and mine holes in Riverlea by the end of September, while finalising plans to close other holes across the country, Ntshavheni added.
TimesLIVE reported that police minister Bheki Cele held an imbizo with residents, during which he warned illegal miners to come out from underground as the holes would be permanently closed.
The Riverlea community had been protesting against the illegal activities after five bodies of suspected illegal miners were discovered, reportedly following clashes between miners.
Of those arrested, 170 are undocumented foreigners.
