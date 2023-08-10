Politics

Cabinet welcomes arrests of illegal miners in Riverlea

10 August 2023 - 14:18
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Image: GCIS.

The cabinet has welcomed the arrests of more than 194 “illegal miners” in Johannesburg, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

The suspects were nabbed in Riverlea by a special police unit, supported by the military.

“Cabinet commended the arrest of over 194 suspects over illegal mining activities and directed law-enforcement agencies to urgently clamp down on this and other serious crimes in the country,” she said.   

The department of mineral resources & energy has committed to close all derelict open shafts and mine holes in Riverlea by the end of September, while finalising plans to close other holes across the country, Ntshavheni added.

TimesLIVE reported that police minister Bheki Cele held an imbizo with residents, during which he warned illegal miners to come out from underground as the holes would be permanently closed.

The Riverlea community had been protesting against the illegal activities after five bodies of suspected illegal miners were discovered, reportedly following clashes between miners.

Of those arrested, 170 are undocumented foreigners. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cabinet confirms Duncan Pieterse as new Treasury DG

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that Duncan Pieterse has been appointed as the new director-general at the National ...
Business Times
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa 'applying his mind' to Lady R report, says Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has poured cold water on reports that pressure is mounting for the government to have US ambassador ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Zama zamas targeted in Soweto tavern massacre linked to latest murders

The deadly internal war has seen more than 100 illegal miners arrested since authorities clamped down on illegal mining on the West Rand
News
3 days ago

Gun battle between illegal miners and Joburg cops

Johannesburg metro police and illegal miners were involved in a shoot-out in Matholesville, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Government fills critical vacancies Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'applying his mind' to Lady R report, says Ntshavheni Politics
  3. Lesufi sets January 2024 deadline to tackle Gauteng’s energy-related issues Politics
  4. Cabinet welcomes arrests of illegal miners in Riverlea Politics
  5. More must be done for South Africa’s ‘resilient, brave’ women: Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'