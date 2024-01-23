News

Pet insurer sticks to their guns on triggering doggy Dotsure advert

Brave dog Kei to feature in future revised advertising

23 January 2024 - 21:46 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

After being instructed to stop broadcasting a “triggering” advert about a dog that was shot during a home invasion, Dotsure has hit back by declaring their intention to stick to their guns. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Fur-mongers? Guilty as charged, says regulator as it rules doggy Dotsure ad too ... News
  2. Witty pun on ‘risen’ does not make funny Rizzen advert offensive: ARB News
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware of falling under the influence(r) Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mother's health spurs businessman Grant Pattison to take on Discovery Health ... Consumer Live
  5. ‘Your discount offer is fake,’ advertising body tells OneDayOnly News

Most read

  1. Matrics of Manenberg overcome pregnancy shame, gang clashes to earn bachelor’s ... News
  2. Limpopo teacher’s drive to see black child succeed pays off with near 100% ... News
  3. KZN’s top matric performer kicks ‘rural backwater’ image to the curb News
  4. LPC shouldn’t scrap Afrikaans for legal exams but include other SA languages, ... News
  5. Crystal meth syndicate exposed on Cape Flats News

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted