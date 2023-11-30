‘I feel like a child that got a new present’: amputee

Cameron Africa felt hopeless with no sense of purpose after walking on crutches for a year and a half since the amputation of his left leg below the knee.

But this week the 40-year-old father of two had his dignity and hope restored after getting a new prosthetic leg. It was thanks to an initiative, Zimele (isiXhosa for independence), helping amputees from disadvantaged backgrounds live as independently as possible through rehabilitation, medical care and provides them with prosthesis.

Africa's limb was amputated after he was diagnosed with Bueger’s disease, a rare condition in which blood vessels become inflamed, causing blood clots and pain. He did not qualify for a prosthesis in the public healthcare sector.

This week not only did he walk again, but on Sunday he will showcase his moves dancing in the Zumba Dance fundraiser at Herschel Girls School in Claremont to raise funds for Zimele to assist more amputees.

“I cannot describe in words the excitement I feel for getting a new leg. I feel like a child that got a new present. It feels good to be walking on my own again. Not being able to walk was such a life-altering experience. You feel like such a burden. I lost many friends, and my marriage of 14 years broke down as a result of my disability. Life became very difficult, and I almost lost hope.

"But now things are beginning to align again. I'm so excited [about] this new chapter of my life. I can’t wait to get a new job and be able to provide for my two children whom I struggled to take care of with my disability grant. My life has truly been restored,” he said.

Zimele founder Dr Sarah Whitehead said the fundraising dance, coinciding with World Disability Day, was to create awareness about the inclusion of the disabled and “get the conversation about disability going”.

“It’s about creating awareness that disability is just a part of humanity’s diversity - hence able-bodied and disabled people are all included in the dancing in whichever way they choose to participate.”

Whitehead, who also lives with a disability and describes herself as a disability advocate, said there’s a great need to help restore the mobility of many disabled people, mostly who depended on the public healthcare system and can’t afford to fund their own prosthetics.