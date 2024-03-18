News

Joburg man allowed to keep new job after epic court battle with former employer

The high court found there was an unequal balance of power as the company fails in its bid to have a tech expert barred from working for a competitor

18 March 2024 - 21:57 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford

A Johannesburg outdoor advertising company has lost its urgent court application to have a former employee barred from keeping the job he has taken up with a competitor...

