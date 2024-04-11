News

Man up and cry: Father A Nation responds to Chasing the Sun 2 spoof

Two promo campaigns feature South African men and their tears

11 April 2024 - 21:31 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

“I know I cried at the funeral hey, but I actually faked the whole thing. It was just plastic emotional energy,” a man with a strong South African accent tells the camera. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Boks Deon Fourie and Grant Williams never stopped chasing (the sun) Rugby
  2. ‘Raise boys to become the men our daughters deserve’: Plea from end-GBV experts South Africa
  3. My Kind of Country — reality TV show with heart Lifestyle
  4. ‘It’s the challenge of privilege’: Wakanda, women and the way forward Lifestyle
  5. ‘Boys don’t cry’: What is the state of male wellbeing? Health & Sex

Most read

  1. Wheels of justice to turn for families of 20 victims killed in truck accident News
  2. Warrant of arrest for 'crooked' RAF claims handler who wanted half-a-million ... News
  3. Boy's bravery in rescuing friend from burning taxi earns him a scholarship News
  4. SCA justice Zeenat Carelse gets JSC nod for Land Court judge president News
  5. JSC decision leaves ConCourt post vacant News

Latest Videos

'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial
Emotional father of Luke Fleurs says family support keeps them going