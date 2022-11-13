‘It’s the challenge of privilege’: Wakanda, women and the way forward

As Letitia Wright takes on the Black Panther mantle, will she be the lead star of the top female franchise in Marvel or join its sinking ships?

The people of Nigeria are loved for their jollof, colourful fabrics and exuberant personalities. While the country may be the scene for the African leg of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is also home to the eternal flame that keeps the humid air burning...