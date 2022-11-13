‘It’s the challenge of privilege’: Wakanda, women and the way forward
As Letitia Wright takes on the Black Panther mantle, will she be the lead star of the top female franchise in Marvel or join its sinking ships?
13 November 2022 - 00:03
The people of Nigeria are loved for their jollof, colourful fabrics and exuberant personalities. While the country may be the scene for the African leg of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is also home to the eternal flame that keeps the humid air burning...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.