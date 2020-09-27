What the tourism sector can learn from Cape Town’s drought

Extreme weather events have been topical in the southern African region and beyond in the past decade or so. Before tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth, no major weather event had attracted such international media attention as the Cape Town drought, popularly dubbed Day Zero. This was the day the taps of Cape Town were anticipated to run dry.

Extreme droughts have been on the increase in Southern Africa, with far-reaching socioeconomic and environmental implications for the region. Assessing and documenting their impact has been lagging, a situation that has been bemoaned by academics and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

To fill some of the gap, our study examined the causes and effects of climate change-induced droughts on the tourism industry in the Western Cape, a regional and continental tourism hub. Tourism is an important economic sector to Cape Town and SA at large. The Western Cape attracted about 1.7 million international tourists in 2018 and generated R16.3bn in foreign spending in 2019.

Our research found the drought in Cape Town was caused by both natural and human (anthropogenic) drivers of climate change. This was compounded by increasing population and increased water demand in the province and Cape Town, in particular.

How the drought hit the tourism sector

The 2015 to 2018 drought was one of the longest and the worst to have affected Cape Town and the region in recent times. Rainfall declined from an annual average of about 493mm in 1993 to about 149mm a year in 2017. The drought turned into a crisis, given the extent of water scarcity, and received widespread media attention.

The politics around the issue worsened the situation. Given the Western Cape is run by the SA’s opposition party, the DA, there were delays with declaring the water situation in the province a national disaster. This limited the deployment of resources to the city, crippling its response to the disaster. Declaring the drought a disaster would’ve eased procurement processes and provided resources needed to deal with it. There were constant spats about the cause of the disaster, the extent and who was responsible for managing it.

International media coverage and the phrase “Day Zero water crisis” painted a bleak picture of the situation. The image of Cape Town as a city in crisis damaged perceptions of the destination. This resulted in tourists postponing or cancelling travel to what was one of the most popular destinations in the world.