Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The words we don’t say and the deaths we don’t count

I suspect that, in the next month or two, we’re reluctantly going to start using those unsayable words

Tom Eaton Columnist
26 October 2020 - 19:58

There’s a strange silence in all the talking and shouting and laughing; a small cluster of potent, unsayable words and phrases being avoided as life in SA tries so frantically to return to a pre-Covid normality: “uptick”; “resurgence”; “second wave”; and that other one, the one I’m too afraid to write, that starts with an L and ends with an N and rage and protests.

I understand the silence. This, right now, with friends and a glass of wine, feels good. ..

