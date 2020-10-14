TOM EATON | Howzat come to this? By CSA following the ANC leadership manual, that’s how

If South African cricket is banned from the world game, CSA is not the only organisation to blame

Cricket lore is full of arcane and eccentric statistics, but there are few half-centuries as bizarre as the one facing South African cricket right now, as it teeters on the brink of a second international ban exactly 50 years since it was first slung out of the game.



Of course, there are some major differences between the 1970 ban and the one now looming over our summer sport, not least of which is the fact that this one, if it happens, will have the backing of the South African government. Well, sort of...