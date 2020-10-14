Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Howzat come to this? By CSA following the ANC leadership manual, that’s how

If South African cricket is banned from the world game, CSA is not the only organisation to blame

Tom Eaton Columnist
14 October 2020 - 19:57

Cricket lore is full of arcane and eccentric statistics, but there are few half-centuries as bizarre as the one facing South African cricket right now, as it teeters on the brink of a second international ban exactly 50 years since it was first slung out of the game.

Of course, there are some major differences between the 1970 ban and the one now looming over our summer sport, not least of which is the fact that this one, if it happens, will have the backing of the South African government. Well, sort of...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Jailing the corrupt big fish would give SA joy, but it has ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Howzat come to this? By CSA following the ANC leadership manual, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | It might be good s**t, but for fudge sake, how about better ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Senekal. Friday. Are the police up to being fair, firm and in ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Curd your enthusiasm: veganism may be ruining your health Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Gomba’s ‘transgression’ is modest compared with those of her ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Supernatural De Lille leaps to her own defencing Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Who’s trying to discredit whom in the ‘race for Ace’? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The only thing ANC cadres are busy with is Survé-ing their own ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The Trump-Biden spectacle wasn’t a debate. It was game over, folks Opinion & Analysis
X