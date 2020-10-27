CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Come to think of it, the communications minister has a point

Government should force MultiChoice to collect a TV-ownership levy. It’s unlikely people will cancel subscriptions

The SABC is a broadcaster that is very hard to like. It is an antiquated behemoth broadcasting via an analogue signal, beaming programmes so dreary they make watching paint dry exciting.



Because it is a state entity, the SABC also suffers from the same illness as the rest of the inefficient bureaucracy — it is overstaffed and burdened with a monstrous wage bill that drains its coffers. The state intervened with a R3.2bn bailout last year to keep it from sinking...