Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Come to think of it, the communications minister has a point

Government should force MultiChoice to collect a TV-ownership levy. It’s unlikely people will cancel subscriptions

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
27 October 2020 - 20:37

The SABC is a broadcaster that is very hard to like. It is an antiquated behemoth broadcasting via an analogue signal, beaming programmes so dreary they make watching paint dry exciting.

Because it is a state entity, the SABC also suffers from the same illness as the rest of the inefficient bureaucracy — it is overstaffed and burdened with a monstrous wage bill that drains its coffers. The state intervened with a R3.2bn bailout last year to keep it from sinking...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The politics of the land means in the Free State, charity sees colour Opinion & Analysis
  2. Against such odds, could this be Mboweni’s ‘eunuch-in-a-harem’ moment? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Those people you ‘see’ hauling your ‘trash’ could be our saviours Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Come to think of it, the communications minister has a point Opinion & Analysis
  5. History has primed Kamala Harris for her moment as potential ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | To avoid further state capture, SA must fight to save good ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This is Cyril Ramaphosa’s legacy moment. He dare not fail Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Kenya must learn from SA’s mistakes and spurn the coal Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Just like brawling footballers, errant ministers must get the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Cyril’s diktats on who can visit SA make no sense when ... Opinion & Analysis
X