Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Cyril’s virus ‘resurgence plan’ is just not going to cut it

Opening up tourism will be great for the economy but not isolating hot spots in the Eastern Cape is playing with fire

12 November 2020 - 19:32

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in what has become known as the “family meeting”, spoke in contradicting terms on Wednesday evening. It’s probably an indication of the complexity of SA’s problems: preventing a second surge of Covid-19 infections while simultaneously trying to boost an economy crippled by the effects of the lockdown. 

He said the decision to relax the last of the strict lockdown regulations was for one reason: “We expect that these measures will greatly assist businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors.” ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Cyril’s virus ‘resurgence plan’ is just not going to cut it Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | With its two-faced bull, the DA will get exactly what it’s asking ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The ANC must play its credibility Ace once and for all Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Good God, the FF+ wants to colonise the Western Cape Opinion & Analysis
  5. Obama’s ‘Promised Land’ leads impressive list of eagerly awaited memoirs Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | No good politician can make things right without their supporters’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The ANC must play its credibility Ace once and for all Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It’s hard to see past black and white in Brackenfell Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | We’ve got the numbers, so where are the women to lead SA? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | At-risk pupils deserve a much better shot at success Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | A toxic cocktail of gangs, cops and politics sweeps across the Cape ... Opinion & Analysis
X