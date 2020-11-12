EDITORIAL | Cyril’s virus ‘resurgence plan’ is just not going to cut it

Opening up tourism will be great for the economy but not isolating hot spots in the Eastern Cape is playing with fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in what has become known as the “family meeting”, spoke in contradicting terms on Wednesday evening. It’s probably an indication of the complexity of SA’s problems: preventing a second surge of Covid-19 infections while simultaneously trying to boost an economy crippled by the effects of the lockdown.



He said the decision to relax the last of the strict lockdown regulations was for one reason: “We expect that these measures will greatly assist businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors.” ..