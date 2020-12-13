JUSTICE MALALA | Lord almighty, Mogoeng, may your devilish theory be destroyed

When people of the stature of SA’s chief justice spew forth evidenceless drivel we should all be afraid

The problem is not just chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and his mad utterances about vaccines allegedly manufactured by the devil. The problem is way bigger than the man who sits atop our highest court. The problem is global. It is dangerous. My view is that the spread of disinformation — medical, political and in other spheres — is one of the greatest dangers to worldwide peace and harmony in the next five to 10 years.



You will know that Mogoeng shocked many when he said during a prayer, mimicking conspiracy theories found in anti-vaccination circles, that some vaccines were “of the devil” and were manufactured to corrupt people’s DNA...