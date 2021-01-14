African Wiki geeks, where are you? Wikipedia wants to fill a knowledge hole

Now 20 years old, the online encyclopedia wants to expand in emerging nations and focus on diverse languages

On this day 20 years ago Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, was founded. The fact that it gave its readers the ability to review, modify and add content was revolutionary, leading many commentators to declare that it could never work and that the quality of its content would be untrustworthy and unreliable.



The past 20 years have proven those concerns wrong. It has proved that large scale public peer review, combined with a strong unpaid volunteer community of editors can work to produce something free, reliable, trustworthy and truly valuable to humanity. In Wikipedia’s case, a free knowledge resource available to all. ..