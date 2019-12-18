South Africa

Gatvol South African alters Medupi's Wikipedia entry

18 December 2019 - 06:35 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Medupi's Wikipedia page was altered recently, although the original page was quickly restored.
Medupi's Wikipedia page was altered recently, although the original page was quickly restored.
Image: Business Times

South Africans are clearly still livid with Eskom's load-shedding - and employing creative ways to let it be known

One gatvol South African made clear his displeasure by altering the Wikipedia page for the chronically challenged Medupi power station.

The English translation of the power station's name was changed from “rain that soaks parched land” to “rain that soaks coal”.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his briefing last week, blamed the load-shedding on wet coal and “sabotage”.

He told the nation that possible acts of sabotage had led to a loss of 2,000MW of electricity and the recent stage 6 load-shedding, adding that he had instructed it be investigated.

"The sabotage happened in a way where we lost 2,000MW. The wet coal led to a loss of additional megawatts. All that was a combination. Sabotage is not the only factor that led to load-shedding," he said.

The cheeky changes made to Medupi's Wikipedia page were later deleted and the page was restored to its original form.

Taking to social media, many thought the change was not only funny but accurate, given what the country has had to endure. Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Eskom says lights will stay on today

No load-shedding is expected on Tuesday, and the probability of enforced power cuts is low for the week
News
22 hours ago

Eskom: SA counts the cost

Week of blackouts likely to consign country to junk status and recession
Business
3 days ago

A lot of people can do a better job than Eskom. Let them

Eskom is an albatross around our collective necks, and it's choking us to death.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  2. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  3. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  4. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  5. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X