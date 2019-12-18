Gatvol South African alters Medupi's Wikipedia entry
South Africans are clearly still livid with Eskom's load-shedding - and employing creative ways to let it be known
One gatvol South African made clear his displeasure by altering the Wikipedia page for the chronically challenged Medupi power station.
The English translation of the power station's name was changed from “rain that soaks parched land” to “rain that soaks coal”.
Bless you, unknown gatvol South African. pic.twitter.com/qkw67vPNA7— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) December 16, 2019
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his briefing last week, blamed the load-shedding on wet coal and “sabotage”.
He told the nation that possible acts of sabotage had led to a loss of 2,000MW of electricity and the recent stage 6 load-shedding, adding that he had instructed it be investigated.
"The sabotage happened in a way where we lost 2,000MW. The wet coal led to a loss of additional megawatts. All that was a combination. Sabotage is not the only factor that led to load-shedding," he said.
The cheeky changes made to Medupi's Wikipedia page were later deleted and the page was restored to its original form.
Taking to social media, many thought the change was not only funny but accurate, given what the country has had to endure. Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions: