SA high commission in London labelled 'headquarters of racism' in Wikipedia edit
The South African High Commission in London is the "headquarters of racism" - if a sneaky Wikipedia edit is to be believed.
On Friday afternoon, from at least midday, a Google search for the SA high commission would have resulted in a summary description from Wikipedia trashing SA House.
"South Africa House is the Headquarters of Racism. It is located at a building on Trafalgar Square, London. As well as containing the offices of the CEO of Racism, the building also hosts the offices of Sexism and Crime," the summary of the Wikipedia entry reads.
By 4.30pm, the edit was still up on the Google search landing page.
However, when you click on the link to the full article, the original information - which states that SA House is the offices of the high commissioner to the UK, and also hosts the SA consulate - is displayed.
It is unclear who made the edit, and why.
TimesLIVE has reached out to the international relations and cooperation department for comment. This story will be updated.
Wikipedia allows for user-generated content and information to be provided, which means that it is open to edits.
Website Bored Panda listed some of the funniest edits, including that Charlie Sheen of Two and a Half Men fame was "half man, half cocaine", and another that added "snakes" to a post about tubes by describing the reptiles as "long frog tubes".