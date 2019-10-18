SA high commission in London labelled 'headquarters of racism' in Wikipedia edit

The South African High Commission in London is the "headquarters of racism" - if a sneaky Wikipedia edit is to be believed.

On Friday afternoon, from at least midday, a Google search for the SA high commission would have resulted in a summary description from Wikipedia trashing SA House.

"South Africa House is the Headquarters of Racism. It is located at a building on Trafalgar Square, London. As well as containing the offices of the CEO of Racism, the building also hosts the offices of Sexism and Crime," the summary of the Wikipedia entry reads.