JENNIFER PLATT | True, evil, lawful or chaotic — what type of reader are you?

Some kiss books, I hug mine. And when it comes to keeping your place, do you bookmark, dog-ear or fold?

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

“I got books. They’re multiplying. And I’m losing control. Thoughts of fire, it’s a-terrifying.” I constantly sing this to the tune of You’re the One that I Want from the film Grease. Right now, the piles have become precarious. I’m not complaining, but I am always trying to tidy up and put them in a good place. My partner is building me another bookshelf. He’s marvellous like that. A keeper.



This made me think of how I treat my books and what is the best way to keep them. US author Fran Lebowitz talks about her childhood habit of picking up a book after it fell and kissing it. She writes: “You know, Jews, when they drop a prayer book are supposed to kiss it. This is what they teach you when you’re very little. It seemed entirely reasonable to me that you would do that. When I was a child I would kiss any book I dropped. When I was a very little child, after I’d read a book I really liked I’d kiss it. Love is really the word.”..