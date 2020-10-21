JENNIFER PLATT | JK won’t be troubling me with any hot-blooded taboos in this one

But it did make me think about the books – from the bizarre to the bonkbuster - that stay with you for life

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I must confess that I am reading Troubled Blood by Robert Galbraith, who is actually JK Rowling. It’s not a cool thing to admit to as Rowling is now persona non grata pretty much the world over due to her inflammatory statements. Just read this (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/opinion-and-analysis/2020-09-30-a-curse-on-transphobic-jk-rowling-now-what-are-we-potterheads-to-do/).



So far, eeek, I think that it’s okay but not great. (Please don’t come at me. Pretty please.) I’m not the only one reading it. It has gone straight to number one on the UK charts and Amazon, selling, in the second week, more than double the previous Strike novel, Lethal White...