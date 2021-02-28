JUSTICE MALALA | Well, well, well, it seems the ANC is growing up at last

In his budget speech there was nothing at all by Mboweni about the formation of a state bank, despite the “cry” for it allegedly being “loud, clear and urgent”. Instead, the finance minister allocated R7bn to the Land Bank over the next three years, saying this would put the institution “on a stable and sustainable development path”. That’s debatable, of course, but the allocation illustrates that Mboweni realises fantasies of a state bank are nothing compared with the fact that the Land Bank provides 27% of SA’s agricultural debt. Logic, not populism, won. Thank you, minister.

Then there is the NHI. This is a drum the ANC has been beating since 2007. An NHI is worthy and necessary. It is also unaffordable under SA’s current circumstances. In his speech Mboweni announced cuts to the health budget of R15bn over the next three years. There was no word on NHI.

Politically, Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize have been saying the time for a NHI has come. In October last year Mkhize said: “Now we need to turn our attention back towards other programmes and the most important is the implementation of the National Health Insurance.”

There was nothing in the Sona or budget speech to indicate this is a priority. There is just no money for it.

At the Nasrec conference the ANC vowed to implement a policy of expropriation of land without compensation. It’s not doing that. Instead, Ramaphosa announced in his Sona that government would establish a land and agrarian reform agency to fast-track land reform.

The ANC also resolved it would swiftly nationalise the Reserve Bank. Even before his budget speech, Mboweni rejected this idea. In a written reply to a parliamentary question in late February, he said “the government does not intend to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank, as the costs to the fiscus in these challenging times would be considerable, after taking account of the need for compensation in terms of both section 25 of the constitution (relating to expropriation) and current bilateral investment treaties”.

So it goes. One of the biggest talking points after the Nasrec conference was the party’s resolution to investigate the possibility of pension funds and money managers being compelled to invest in debt instruments issued by the government or state-owned enterprises (SOEs), popularly known as prescription, as happened under apartheid.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile poured water on the policy in October, saying it “is not viable”.

“I think it just creates challenges between government and the investors because when you do prescribe assets you are basically saying to fund managers: ‘You shall invest in this project’.

“You need to give them the flexibility to choose. I think it is better not to prescribe, but to create an environment for the pension fund to invest,” he said.

In essence the RET brigade is losing the policy battle. To be fair, many of us have always known policy wasn’t really its pursuit: power to redirect resources into its members’ pockets was what it was all about. Their “policies” were populist and unimplementable. Quietly, painfully slowly, Ramaphosa is winning the policy fights.