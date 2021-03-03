TOM EATON | That’s some food for thought, but let’s see if humans take the bait

While we are impressed by cuttlefish’s delay of gratification, human beings face their own test of self-control

A cuttlefish has passed a cognitive test usually performed by human children, and now eating calamari is basically like deep-frying a toddler.



The person to blame for this very alarming information is a certain Dr Alexandra Schnell, whose team at Cambridge University subjected cuttlefish to a variation on the famous Marshmallow Test, which measures the subject’s ability to resist instant gratification in order to gain a greater reward than the one on offer. ..