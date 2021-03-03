Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | That’s some food for thought, but let’s see if humans take the bait

While we are impressed by cuttlefish’s delay of gratification, human beings face their own test of self-control

Tom Eaton Columnist
03 March 2021 - 19:28

A cuttlefish has passed a cognitive test usually performed by human children, and now eating calamari is basically like deep-frying a toddler.

The person to blame for this very alarming information is a certain Dr Alexandra Schnell, whose team at Cambridge University subjected cuttlefish to a variation on the famous Marshmallow Test, which measures the subject’s ability to resist instant gratification in order to gain a greater reward than the one on offer. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: WTO members must intensify cooperation Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | If all our children aren’t safe none of us will be Opinion & Analysis
  3. Small farmers to be turfed out as Zim president gives their land to white pal Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | That’s some food for thought, but let’s see if humans take the bait Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | M-Net and eNCA can say sorry, but systemic racism must never be ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Stop DA bus, I want to get off at the rational centre Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | A call to MTN: this unpaid teacher delivered, now it’s your turn Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Mthethwa’s politically brilliant curtain call on PE deserves an ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | In space no-one can hear me scream at my TV, so beam me up, skattie Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Blade isn’t exactly the sharpest needle, let’s face it Opinion & Analysis
X