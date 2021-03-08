Human vs landowner rights: waste pickers fight for turf in eviction case
A community of 107 waste pickers on Monday went to the high court to prevent their eviction
08 March 2021 - 21:05
Walter Ramoba, 40, will leave the Vodaworld informal settlement for two days this week to go home and to visit his doctor in Limpopo.
Years of working as an informal recycler in Midrand, Johannesburg, have left him with constant pain in his back and around his hips. Every day he and colleagues will make four trips around the area filling a trolley load, which can weigh up to 200kg a trip, according to Women in Informal Employment: Globalising and Organising...
