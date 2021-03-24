BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | BookTok ticks a lot of boxes and has people reading (and crying) again

The BookTok platform has unwittingly helped increased good, old-fashioned book sales

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I wouldn’t sign up. Not even when the video of the woman Tessa Brown who superglued her hair to her head went viral on TikTok earlier this year. She is now infamously and horribly named “Gorilla Glue Girl” — she used the brand Gorilla spray glue. She has since been able to get rid of the substance, after months of trying many painful procedures.



I did not sign up to check out the whipped coffee craze of last year. Apparently it’s otherwise known as phenti hui in Urdu or Hindi where it originated in India, before going viral. It’s a simple recipe consisting of instant coffee, sugar and milk, and gained notoriety from TikTok tutorials which required one to whip the drink 400 plus times to get to a whipped cream consistency. I mean! Only during lockdown, really...