WATCH | Can’t bake it? Fake it! Durban foodie’s cake hack goes viral on TikTok

Who says you need to turn the oven on to make a spectacular cake for a special occasion? If you don’t have time to bake it, fake it using this genius hack from Zaynab Paruk.

The Durban foodie, who goes by the name TikTok Baker on social media, shared a post showing how she turned a pair of ready-made caramel sponge cakes from Woolworths into a custom four-tier masterpiece for a child’s fifth birthday. The video has since gone viral, racking up 4.6 million views and counting.

To disguise her store-bought cakes, Paruk simply stacked one on top of another before scraping off the topmost layer of icing and mixing it with extra blue icing she’d made herself.

She used this mixture to crumb coat the “new” taller cake, before icing it and piping on melted white chocolate thinned down with milk to create a trendy “drip” effect.

Piped icing rosettes, suckers and sprinkles were the final decorative touches.