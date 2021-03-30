TONY LEON | Don’t blame ‘vaccine apartheid’ as you sleepwalk through pandemic, Cyril
It’s inexplicable that vaccines such the AstraZeneca that could have been used as a stopgap have been spurned
30 March 2021 - 21:09
Using the old South African trope of eliding the 27-year-in-office government from any blame or accountability for its missteps was given a whole new meaning on Monday.
The usual all-purpose, all-weather ruse of blaming apartheid is more challenging in respect of the novel coronavirus which only took root here last March, almost 26 years after the unlamented National Party government exited the Union Buildings...
