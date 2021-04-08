TOM EATON | Holocaust and effect: ineptitude, not evil, made Dr Lushaba say that

This isn’t about a rabid genocide denier but just a guy who hadn’t bothered to read through his lecture notes

When news broke that UCT politics lecturer Lwazi Lushaba had said “Hitler committed no crime”, the reaction ranged from outraged to approving. Which is inevitable when people are confronted with gibberish.



Dr Lushaba, most famous for physically stamping on a ballot box after an internal UCT election went against the candidate he was backing, was delivering an online lecture to his students when he made the startling remark and triggered the current controversy. ..