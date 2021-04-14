BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | If you loved it the first time around, chase that feeling again

Whether you reread for comfort or any other reason, ‘there’s no friend as loyal as a book’

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

We read books over and over for a number of reasons. This past year, I mostly reread for comfort. It was about being in my book bubble — reliving a good part of my past and not being in today’s messy world, or wrapping myself up in a warm childhood memory or just hanging out with a much-loved character and going to a favourite setting. It’s no longer Hogwarts. Thanks, JK.



Peace Adzo Medie has written one of the best novels to escape to this year. Her book, His Only Wife, transports one to Ghana with a wonderful character named Afi, who is in a troubled arranged marriage. It starts with a wedding and throughout the novel there are mouthwatering descriptions of food (yam stews, which I Googled to get recipes), bustling markets, beautiful homes and flats in Accra. But best of all it’s all underpinned by a warm, coming-of-age-tale mixed in with a subtle takedown of patriarchy. If that doesn’t convince you, it’s also a Reese Witherspoon pick for her book club, Hello Sunshine. ..