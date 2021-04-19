Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Sometimes with the ANC, it’s not malice. It’s just stupidity

Thandi Modise doesn’t know ‘every little thing’, while whoever stole a Zondo probe computer clearly knows nothing at all

Tom Eaton Columnist
19 April 2021 - 19:46

As news broke that the offices of the Zondo commission had been burgled and a computer stolen, it was natural to speculate about who had committed the crime and whether they know sensitive documents are usually saved onto servers rather than engraved onto small, immovable tablets by tiny stonemasons who live inside computers.

Indeed, it seemed such a Hail Mary of a crime that some might have suspected the tangential involvement of the patron saints of losing causes, the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the ANC...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Television’s lost art of brevity Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | In SA, all fires do not burn equally Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Sometimes with the ANC, it’s not malice. It’s just stupidity Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Nothing basic about the drama that can come with an entry-level ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The adults failed Lufuno twice Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist

Related articles

  1. ‘We won’t be intimidated by anyone’: Zondo on break-in, bullet discovery Politics
  2. TOM EATON | Ever Taking: even if Ace is never captain, it’s still a sinking ship Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Mthethwa’s politically brilliant curtain call on PE deserves an ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | That’s some food for thought, but let’s see if humans take the bait Opinion & Analysis
X