TOM EATON | Sometimes with the ANC, it’s not malice. It’s just stupidity
Thandi Modise doesn’t know ‘every little thing’, while whoever stole a Zondo probe computer clearly knows nothing at all
19 April 2021 - 19:46
As news broke that the offices of the Zondo commission had been burgled and a computer stolen, it was natural to speculate about who had committed the crime and whether they know sensitive documents are usually saved onto servers rather than engraved onto small, immovable tablets by tiny stonemasons who live inside computers.
Indeed, it seemed such a Hail Mary of a crime that some might have suspected the tangential involvement of the patron saints of losing causes, the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the ANC...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.