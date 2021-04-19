TOM EATON | Sometimes with the ANC, it’s not malice. It’s just stupidity

Thandi Modise doesn’t know ‘every little thing’, while whoever stole a Zondo probe computer clearly knows nothing at all

As news broke that the offices of the Zondo commission had been burgled and a computer stolen, it was natural to speculate about who had committed the crime and whether they know sensitive documents are usually saved onto servers rather than engraved onto small, immovable tablets by tiny stonemasons who live inside computers.



Indeed, it seemed such a Hail Mary of a crime that some might have suspected the tangential involvement of the patron saints of losing causes, the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the ANC...