EDITORIAL | Sinister forces are at work, but we can work harder

Enemies of truth have often got away with intimidation. It is time for them to be stopped

Criminals have become so brazen in our country that news of a break-in at a secure office park, just a stone’s throw away from provincial police headquarters, hardly surprises anyone anymore.



But still, there is something really unsettling about what happened at the offices of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture at the weekend...