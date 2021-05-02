Opinion & Analysis

TAWANA KUPE | Everyone loses out if the media don’t grow with the times

Without robust journalism, there will be more fake news, a deterioration of society and a flourishing of corruption

02 May 2021 - 19:03 By Tawana Kupe

World Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3 annually. This year’s World Press Freedom Day theme “Information as a Public Good” addresses the changed nature of information and communications worldwide and how it affects freedom of expression, human rights, democracies and sustainable development.

Across different forms of media, people are soaking up lies and disinformation every second of the day, including malicious allegations presented as facts. All this undermines true information and democracy because the majority of people worldwide are not schooled in distinguishing truth from lies in the news, and even educated, professional people repeat lies as facts...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Viable, diverse, stable, safe — is this really too much for the media to ask? Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Be warned, credit providers, or you won’t be going anywhere Opinion & Analysis
  3. I cite a little prayer: name your black feminist sources Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | As long as Cyril keeps cadres in key posts, state capture ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TAWANA KUPE | Everyone loses out if the media don’t grow with the times Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Beware SA’s shenanigans with other countries behind our backs Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | As another Freedom Day passes, where are the genuine SA statesmen? Opinion & Analysis
  3. From snark to dark: how harassment took over the internet Opinion & Analysis
  4. Not OK, computer: music streaming’s diversity problem World
  5. No such thing as a ‘quiet exit’ for veteran news anchor News
X