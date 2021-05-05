OBITUARY | He taught SA and the world to understand climate change’s complexity
One of the world’s leading experts on global climate change, Prof Bob Scholes died suddenly during a hike in Namibia
05 May 2021 - 19:42
Prof Bob Scholes, who has died at the age of 63, was the internationally renowned director of the Global Change Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand.
A National Research Foundation A-rated scientist, he was one of the top one percent of environmental scientists in the world, based on how frequently his research was cited, and one of the world’s leading experts on global climate change...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.