OBITUARY | He taught SA and the world to understand climate change’s complexity

One of the world’s leading experts on global climate change, Prof Bob Scholes died suddenly during a hike in Namibia

Prof Bob Scholes, who has died at the age of 63, was the internationally renowned director of the Global Change Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand.



A National Research Foundation A-rated scientist, he was one of the top one percent of environmental scientists in the world, based on how frequently his research was cited, and one of the world’s leading experts on global climate change...