JUSTICE MALALA | We don’t know if RET faction is a real security threat, because guess what

The people we would need this info from are the same ones accused of looting the spy agency beyond functionality

Ten days ago voice notes purporting to be by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma did the rounds on social media. They called on former Umkhonto we Sizwe members to “rush” to Nkandla to protect Zuma because his arrest for failing to appear before the Zondo commission in defiance of a court order was imminent. They claimed the SA National Defence Force had been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to enforce this imminent arrest.



Over the weekend WhatsApp messages by similar groups were being forwarded by the same self-styled “RET (Radical Economic Transformation) forces” calling on their members and supporters to shut SA down in protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa, his supporters within the ANC and the so-called Stellenbosch Mafia. The messages were wild, saying things like: “Those that speak anti-RET are the enemy Cdes. Now is the time to deal with them.”..