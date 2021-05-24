Human behaviour
‘I don’t spend that much time on my device.’ Yeah right, say researchers
A Stellenbosch University-led study looked at how people self-report time on social media and its effect on data
24 May 2021 - 19:18
Ask your children how long they’ve spent on their digital devices in the past few days, then measure that against a log downloaded onto the device.
You’re likely to get a very different reading...
