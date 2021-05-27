EDITORIAL | Pretoria serial rapist’s punishment must set a precedent

In ordering that his sentences not run concurrently, the judge has made the penalty fit the crimes

“Throw away the key.” This was one of the comments from a Sunday Times Daily reader on our article this week about the conviction of Tshwane serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya, the 33-year-old father of two young children.



His five-year reign of terror in and around the capital saw him convicted of 41 rapes and 40 house burglaries and robberies. His youngest victim was 14 years old, the eldest 55. The only woman who dared to take a peek at his face was hit on the head with a hammer before being raped. One of his victims became HIV-positive after he raped her...