TOM EATON | Seriously, comrades, at least spend your loot on some decent bling

If our rulers are going to steal from us can they at least spend it on shiny kitsch rather than parochial mediocrity

One day, when historians look back at the burning brown paper bag of dog turds that was the second decade of ANC rule, I hope they ask, at least in a footnote, why it was that corrupt cadres managed so consistently to spend their stolen loot on such mediocre stuff.



When I was a child, I read with awe and wonder about the pleasure domes built by the great thieves of history. Gilded Roman palaces; bejewelled Byzantine temples; the endless baroque corridors and formal gardens of European royalty...