Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: CRUSADE

SUE DE GROOT | If you’re going to crusade, there’s no need to be violent, just passionate

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
03 June 2021 - 20:18

Everyone’s a crusader these days. Greta Thunberg is a climate crusader. David Attenborough is a wildlife crusader. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is a crusader for women’s rights. Raymond Zondo is a crusader for justice. Bill Gates is a crusader for world health (and to those conspiracy crackpots out there, if Bill Gates wants to implant a microchip in my ankle that makes me a more functional and philanthropic human being, I will pull my sock down, hold my leg out and say BRING IT ON). 

There are big crusades and not-so-big ones. There are crusaders for the correct use of the apostrophe and crusaders for petunias on pavements and crusaders for can-openers that actually work. ..

