News

Pandemic worsens a bad situation for domestic workers

About two in five workers in Kenya and Nigeria and one in five in SA have lost their jobs since the coronavirus hit

27 June 2021 - 23:06

New findings from the fourth annual SweepSouth Report on Pay and Working Conditions for Domestic Work across Africa paint a bleak picture of the pandemic’s socioeconomic cost to the lives of millions of domestic workers.

This year’s report is the first to be conducted across three countries – SA, Kenya and Nigeria. With more than 7,000 respondents, it’s the largest and most detailed survey of its kind. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kinnear murder: Modack stays locked up while cold war unfolds in court News
  2. Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste News
  3. If you smell someone’s BO in an enclosed space, you’re in dire Covid danger News
  4. Pandemic worsens a bad situation for domestic workers News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. Decades-long dream comes to fruition for Tafelberg farmers News
  2. Time to heel: sex workers hit streets to demand their job be made legal News
  3. Durban tries to save the planet, but its poor live in another world Opinion & Analysis
  4. Seven years on and domestic worker ‘raped’ by employer still awaits justice News
  5. How Jozi is trashing hunger and cleaning its streets with digital currency Opinion & Analysis