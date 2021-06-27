Pandemic worsens a bad situation for domestic workers

About two in five workers in Kenya and Nigeria and one in five in SA have lost their jobs since the coronavirus hit

New findings from the fourth annual SweepSouth Report on Pay and Working Conditions for Domestic Work across Africa paint a bleak picture of the pandemic’s socioeconomic cost to the lives of millions of domestic workers.



This year’s report is the first to be conducted across three countries – SA, Kenya and Nigeria. With more than 7,000 respondents, it’s the largest and most detailed survey of its kind. ..